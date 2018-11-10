4-year-old killed in head-on collision in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, MO – The St. Peters Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday night around 10:15 pm. Police say the accident killed 4-year-old Jennavecia Ruvalcaba of Old Monroe, Missouri.

The accident occurred on Salt River Road, near the Spencer Road overpass as a 2000 Chevy Van was traveling westbound lost control after hitting a patch of ice on the roadway. The Van crossed into the eastbound lanes of Salt River Road striking a 2017 Jeep Cherokee head-on.

An off-duty EMT came upon the accident started rendering aid to the unresponsive 4-year-old. Jennavecia was transported to St. Joseph’s Health Center where she was later pronounced dead.

5 other victims from the accident were also transported to area hospitals for treatment.

All of the victims in the Jeep were related and from Old Monroe Missouri. Two other children in the Jeep, ages 7 and 23-months were transported to Cardinal Glennon in stable condition. The 2 adults in the Jeep, including the driver Stephanie Foust, were transported in stable condition.

The driver of the van, 41-year-old Curtis Hemphill, of Bridgeton, Missouri was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The St. Peters Accident Reconstruction unit is investigating the accident.