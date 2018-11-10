Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, November 9, 2018
This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, November 9, 2018.
McCluer North at Zumwalt North
Hannibal at Zumwalt East
DeSmet at CBC
Lutheran South vs Cardinal Ritter at SLU
Battle at Timberland
Chaminade at Vianney
Summot vs Ladue at Kirkwood
St. Charles West at Trinity
Lift for Life at Lutheran North
Fox 2 Sports sports anchor/reporter Charlie Marlow and local prep sports guru Earl Austin Jr. also previewed tomorrow's local high school football
playoff games.