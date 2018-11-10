× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, November 9, 2018

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, November 9, 2018.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment One features highlights of these high school football playoff games.

McCluer North at Zumwalt North

Hannibal at Zumwalt East

DeSmet at CBC

Lutheran South vs Cardinal Ritter at SLU

Battle at Timberland

Chaminade at Vianney

Summot vs Ladue at Kirkwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone show features highlights of these high school football playoff games.

St. Charles West at Trinity

Lift for Life at Lutheran North

Fox 2 Sports sports anchor/reporter Charlie Marlow and local prep sports guru Earl Austin Jr. also previewed tomorrow's local high school football

playoff games.