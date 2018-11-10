× Authorities investigating fatal shooting of Arnold man in northeast Missouri

LEWISTON, MO – The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an Arnold MO man. The sheriff’s office says 52-year-old Randell Reising of Arnold was fatally shot by a fellow hunter Saturday morning around 4:20 am.

The pair were on a hunting trip. Both had gotten up at 4 am to prepare for today’s hunt when Steven Lewis, 50, of Arnold, accidentally shot Reising.

Sheriff’s deputies were summoned to the hunting cabin the men were staying in on State Highway Y. Deputies found Reising deceased upon arrival.

An investigation is underway, and an autopsy is scheduled to be performed at the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office.