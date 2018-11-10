× Blues and Johnson Shutout Sharks 4-0

The Blues stuck with their backup goalie and he led them to their second straight win, a 4-0 shutout over San Jose on Friday night at Enterprise Center. Johnson stopped 38 of 39 shots on Tuesday night in a Blues win. Johnson stopped all 33 San Jose shots fired at him to pick up his first shutout of the season and eighth of his NHL career.

The Blues got four goals from four different players in the win over the Sharks. Alex Pietrangelo scored in the first period for a 1-0 St. Louis lead. Ryan O’Reilly extended his point scoring streak to nine games when he scored in the second period to make it 2-0. Jaden Schwartz scored his second goal of the season to make it a 3-0 game. Alexander Steen notched his fifth goal of the year in the third period to make it a 4-0 Blues lead.

The Blues are suddenly one of the NHL’s hottest teams, having won four of their last five games. St. Louis ends its seven game home stand with a Sunday, November 11th 2:00 PM game against the Minnesota Wild.