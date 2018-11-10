Local veterans honored with annual 5K and parade Saturday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Bitter cold temperatures did not stop people from taking part in the Veterans Day parade and 5K run Saturday morning.

The big celebration began at 8 a.m. with a flag ceremony, followed by the run and parade.

The event drew thousands of spectators to honor the men and women who served this country.

Despite the cold thousands laced up their shoes for the Annual Veterans Day 5K with proceeds going towards local veteran’s organizations and the Saint Patrick Center.

The run is held in conjunction with the Annual Saint Louis Regional Veterans Day Parade.

The event honors active, retired and former military. For the first time following the completion of a two-year, $30 million renovation, Soldiers Memorial Military Museum will participate in the annual Veterans Day Parade.

Organizers say it's tough to see military members lay their lives on the line for our country and then come home to find they've lost ties with the community.

“18 percent of our population are veterans that amounts to 1100 each year they go off to serve and fight for our country. They come home and they don’t have a home that’s unacceptable so we are all about getting them into housing and getting them all the services they need to regain stability in their lives” said Kelly Peach.

The route traditionally passes the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum located on Chestnut Street. The parade features marching bands, floats, military equipment and more. The parade begins at noon Saturday.