‘Rhonda’s Heart Motherless Daughters Launch Party’ on November 10th

ST. LOUIS - Kysha` Lockett, Founder and CEO of Rhonda's Heart, is at the studio to talk about the upcoming 'Motherless Daughters Launch Party'.

Rhonda's Heart is a non-profit organization used to help the hearts of women who are who have lost their mothers.

The Launch Party that will be happening to encourage women going through the same issue to come out and support one another. This will be the first event for Rhonda`s Heart Motherless Daughters.

The event is free to the public and you can register in advance at www.rhondasheart.org.

'Rhonda's Heart Motherless Daughters Launch Party'

Saturday, November 10th

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Center of Clayton

50 Gay Ave.

Clayton, MO 63105