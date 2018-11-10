× Saint Louis rallies late to edge Troy 62-58

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Tramaine Isabell Jr. scored 16 points with four rebounds and five assists and Saint Louis rallied late to edge Troy 62-58 on Saturday night.

The Billikens (2-0) trailed 29-23 at the break and were down 52-51 with 2:19 to play when Jordan Goodwin sank a 3-pointer and Isabell followed with a layup to put Saint Louis on top, 57-51. Then Isabell drained five free throws in the final 38 seconds for the winning edge.

Goodwin finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Billikens. Javon Bess had 11 points and five rebounds and Carte’Are Gordon chipped in 10 points.

Saint Louis trailed 19-16 late in the first half when Troy extended its lead on a Zay Williams dunk followed by 3-pointers by Charles Norman and Jordon Vornado to make it 27-16 with 4:07 to go before the break.

Varnado scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Trojans (1-1).