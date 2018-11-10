Simply Sweet Sensations introduces holiday themed treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Jair Bush, owner and pastry chef of Simply Sweet Sensations, is at the studio to introduce her fall decorated cookies and cakes for the upcoming holiday.

Simply Sweet Sensations has been in business since 2012. They specialize in all sweet treats from tiered wedding cakes to decorated sugar cookies.

The company says that no matter how big or small the treat is, they are up for the challenge.

They are going to be a featured vendor at the 'Design 2B You' launch party on December 8th at the North Country Recreation Complex. 'Design 2B You' is an online clothing boutique that features clothes and jewelry.

'Design 2B You' launch party

December 8th

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2577 Redman Road

St. Louis, MO 63136

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/simplysweetsensationsllc.