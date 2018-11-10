The Thread 307: It Takes A Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - L.I.F.E. Arts Inc. is an amazing non-profit organization in and of itself. However, it does not exist or operate in a vacuum. It is part of a much larger whole: partnering with Beyond Housing and 24:1 to impact the community, creating a home base for its operation in a building provided by and through their relationship with M1 Bank, joining together with EarthDance Farms for a celebration of both organizations. Get a taste of what Threading Up is all about, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.