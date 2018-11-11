Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry hospitalized in New York

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 15, 2018 Joe Perry of Aerosmith on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Center in New York City. - Famed Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was recovering in hospital on November 11, 2018 after collapsing shortly after performing with rock superstar Billy Joel in New York's Madison Square Garden. Perry, who is 68, suffered "shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway," said a statement from a spokesman.It said he was "alert and responsive" on Sunday, but would have to cancel an appearance later in the day at a rock 'n' roll fantasy camp in Florida. "Perry is expected to return to the road later this month," the statement said. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was taken to a hospital in New York on Saturday night after a performance with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden.
Perry, 68, suffered from shortness of breath, according to a statement released by his spokesperson. Perry was “treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital,” the statement said, adding that he is now “alert and responsive.”
It is not the first time the musician has been rushed to hospital after a show. In 2016, Perry appeared to collapse on stage in Coney Island, New York, during a performance with his group the Hollywood Vampires. The group includes singer Alice Cooper and actor Johnny Depp.
Perry is due to begin a tour of 10 dates later this month, according to his website. A spokesperson for Perry said he will not appear at a scheduled performance Sunday in Florida but is expected to return to the road later this month. A publicist for Joel declined to comment.
By Augusta Anthony, CNN
