Bike ride through downtown St. Louis to benefit area food pantries

ST. LOUIS – Cranksgiving, one of St. Louis’ larger food drives, took place Sunday morning in downtown St. Louis. The bike ride began at Schlafly Taproom off of Locust Street.

This year, 800-1,000 participants joined in on the fun. The bike ride routes vary in lengths from 5 to 50 miles. Each participant fills a backpack with $5-10 worth of canned goods which go to local food pantries.

For the 2018 Cranksgiving on Sunday, November 11, BWorks is partnering with Operation Food Search. Operation Food Search works with many St. Louis youth. Since 1981, Operation Food Search has been in existence for more than 35 years and is the largest distributor of free food in the bi-state region. One important reason we have picked this group is a program that they run called Operation Backpack.

Participants also paid a fee to join in on the bike ride which will also go to food pantries. Monetary donations go further because they can purchase food for much less, at wholesale, and are able to order exactly the type of food they need.