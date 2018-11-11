Caught on video: Contractors work trailer full of tools stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A work trailer was stolen off of a construction sites in the Benton Park neighborhood in south St. Louis with thousands of dollars of tools inside.

The red trailer was parked with more than $15,000 worth of tools inside.

Surveillance video from early Friday morning shows a truck towing off the trailer around 4 am in the alley behind the 2000 block of Withnell Near Arsenal in Benton Park.

Sean Horn with Custom Pride Construction says the trailer was locked and chained down.

He says he just got the trailer this summer and stored most of his equipment in there along with many of his worker's tools.

“I`m going to start from here. We`re going to go shopping. Pretty much gonna take what I`ve got left that I built over up over the summer and spend it on replacing tools and my guys to get everybody back to work and try to move forward and try to get him some more work and build some more stuff, said Shaun Horn, the trailer owner.

Warren says the day before the trailer was stolen, he’d just bought about $1,000 worth of new tools and registered them. He turned all that information over to St. Louis police who are investigating the matter.