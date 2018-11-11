‘Live from Ferguson!’ World Premiere at Harris-Stowe State University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Greg Carr, Director of Speech and Theatre at Harris-Stowe State University, is at the studio Sunday morning to talk about the upcoming world premiere of 'Live from Ferguson!' at Harris-Stowe State University.

'Live from Ferguson!' is a series of poems, monologue, vignettes, songs, rap, and dance that chronicle the Ferguson Unrest before and after the death of Mike Brown.

This play production is the first production written and performed by the people of the community impacted by the Ferguson uprising.

'Live from Ferguson!' World Premiere

Harris-Stowe State University`s

Emerson Performance Theatre

3026 Laclede Ave

St. Louis, MO 63103

November 10th and 11th

3 p.m.