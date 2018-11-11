Make a holiday tradition at the 33rd Annual Anheuser-Busch’s Brewery Lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Andy Elmore, Director of Brewery Experiences, and Tracy Neier, Director of Retail Operations and Licensing, is at the studio to talk about what to expect at the 33rd Year Anheuser-Busch's Brewery Lights.

Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights is set to kick off Thursday, November 15th at 5:30 p.m. with a festive lighting ceremony and a special appearance by the St. Louis Blues'.

After that, every Thursday through Sunday till December 30th guests are invited to marvel as the brewery is turned into a remarkable holiday experience from 5 to 10 p.m.

Anheuser-Busch is introducing something new for guests to enjoy this year. There will be an all-new Kids Zone, a Brewery Express train and you can watch nightly screenings of an animated holiday movie on an outdoor screen.

A little treat for all the guest 21 and up is one complimentary 16-ounce sample of their favorite Anheuser-Busch beverage.

While Brewery Lights is complementary to all, guests can upgrade their experience through a variety of special packages.

For more information, visit: BudweiserTours.com

Anheuser-Busch Brewery and Tour Center

1200 Lynch St.

St. Louis, MO 63118