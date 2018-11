Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis residents gathered all over the area today to mark Veterans Day and honor the men and women who served in the nation's military.

One ceremony was held in downtown St. Louis at the newly renovated and reopened Soldiers Memorial.

The program included the flag raising, a rifle salute, and Taps. There were also a number of speakers honoring our veterans, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice.