Snowy Monday could lead to travel troubles

ST. LOUIS – The next winter storm to impact the Bi-State region is starting to move in. Overnight, rain and snow will impact west, central, and northeast Missouri into west-central Illinois, staying almost entirely north of St. Louis area. That’s round one. Round two will be the bigger impact. By mid-morning Monday, snow will be moving into the St. Louis region from the west and continues eastward through the afternoon and early evening.

Areas south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois could see a mix of light rain, snow, and freezing rain at the onset of precipitation, creating a very light glaze of ice followed by the snow. North of there, the precipitation will be all snow.

Snow accumulations will be around 1 inch, with higher totals to the southwest along the I-44 corridor. While most accumulations will be limited mainly to grass, elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses could become slick.

Any snow exits Monday night. Skies clear and we are very cold into Tuesday.