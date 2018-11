Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS- Wayne Brinkman, Board President of St. Louis BWorks, is at the studio to talk about how BWorks has partnerned with Operation Food Search for this year's Cranksgiving Bike Ride.

Hundreds of bike riders went on a mission to pick up groceries to help fill local food pantries.

For Food Outreach, the Cranksgiving ride is the biggest one day canned food collecting event for the year.

Cyclists were encouraged to spend at least $5-10 each.

For more information, visit: BWorks.org