Childcare Report

ST. LOUIS – These are a list of all “substantiated complaints” at St. Louis area daycares over the last two years.

These are the result of state inspectors checking out a complaint and determining it was true. These reports should be used as just one part of your search for child care.

This is an issue we’ve investigated for more than six years now at Fox 2. After reviewing hundreds of these reports, we’ve learned problems can happen in any facility. That means it’s important to not only consider the conclusions reached by these investigators but also to consider how the centers responded.

In some of these cases, center directors called inspectors on their own facility (as is often required by law, depending on the incident). We also encourage you to talk to daycare directors directly. It’s been our experience that some daycare directors are open about talking about problems they’ve faced while others can become hostile. The way you communicate with a director can offer you a clue about what it will be like to navigate future stresses that are likely to occur in any child care setting.

You’ll note some providers have offered “responses,” which you can also ‘click on’ in this database. If you are involved with one of these centers and wish for your response to be included, please email your response to chris.hayes@tvstl.com and we will add it immediately.

These reports are generated from inspections by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The state agency does more than just investigate complaints, it also conducts spot checks and follow-up visits. You should also consider looking at a facility’s complete inspection history by typing in the daycare name in the state’s inspection portal.

Text in yellow = Interesting report

Text in green = Response from facility in report