Daycares across St. Louis forgot about children, others accused of scaring kids as punishment

ST. LOUIS – Our Fox 2 News investigation into daycare centers found wide-ranging problems, including teachers punishing kids by locking them in a dark room and others forcing them to face a monster in the closet.
But it was another consistent violation that came up repeatedly. At least nine St. Louis area child care centers have forgotten children over the last two years.
On November 17, 2017, the YWCA on Warson was missing a three-year-old for 48 minutes. Inspectors noted she was left outside until her parent came to pick her up. The child wasn’t in the classroom. They then found her outside in 34-degree wind chill temperatures.
YWCA responded, writing: "...this incident, which was caused by an inaccurate headcount during a staff change, is not indicative of our excellent service. However, even one incident is unacceptable and that's why we immediately self-reported to the appropriate authorities..."
April 19, 2018, Kingdom House, located at S. 11th Street, inspectors said workers forgot a five-year-old boy in a van for 40 minutes. Surveillance video reportedly showed the child eventually leave the van, cross the parking lot, and walk in the front door alone.
The center responded that those employees, "did not follow Kingdom House’s policies or procedures, and had they done so, the child would not have been left behind on the bus. The two employees involved in the incident were terminated, and all employees were given additional training...
One of the incidents involving unusual punishments was reported June 21, 2018 at Strawberry International Schools of St. John. Inspectors substantiated complaints of locking a child in a dark bathroom as punishment. Kids told inspectors about cases like one in which “child c was screaming because the lights were off -- (the teacher) was holding the door locked.”
A teacher told investigators she watched a colleague do it -- then yell, "Are you going to listen to me now?"
Strawberry Schools responded, writing that the accused employee no longer works there, and added, “This complaint came in from a disgruntled employee 3 months later than when the incidents so-called occurred.” The director added the “…children and staff (interviewed) stated they heard people talking but never saw anything.”
The director also said the children listed are still attending the facility and the parents are very happy.
A similar case was reported August 29, 2017 at Immanuel Lutheran Chapel on Old Halls Ferry near Interstate 270. Teachers told on another teacher for putting kids in closets. One worker said she heard her colleague talk about a closet monster named little john and then warned -- "Do you want to go see Mr. Little John?" The report adds” "child b was crying and said, ‘No.’”
During interviews “a (2-year-old) said that his caregiver, put him in the closet.” The center said it also investigated and "...felt it was in the best interest of all parties involved that we accept her letter of resignation effective (immediately)." The director, "We continuously train and educate our staff..."
You can read every "substantiated complaint" at a St. Louis area child care center over the last couple of years on our database.
These are a list of all “substantiated complaints” at St. Louis area daycares over the last two years.
These are the result of state inspectors checking out a complaint and determining it was true. These reports should be used as just one part of your search for child care.
This is an issue we’ve investigated for more than six years now at Fox 2. After reviewing hundreds of these reports, we’ve learned problems can happen in any facility. That means it’s important to not only consider the conclusions reached by these investigators but also to consider how the centers responded.
In some of these cases, center directors called inspectors on their own facility (as is often required by law, depending on the incident). We also encourage you to talk to daycare directors directly. It’s been our experience that some daycare directors are open about talking about problems they’ve faced while others can become hostile. The way you communicate with a director can offer you a clue about what it will be like to navigate future stresses that are likely to occur in any child care setting.
You’ll note some providers have offered “responses,” which you can also ‘click on’ in this database. If you are involved with one of these centers and wish for your response to be included, please email your response to chris.hayes@tvstl.com and we will add it immediately.
These reports are generated from inspections by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The state agency does more than just investigate complaints, it also conducts spot checks and follow-up visits. You should also consider looking at a facility's complete inspection history by typing in the daycare name in the state’s inspection portal.
Text in orange = Interesting report
Text in green = Response from facility in "incident" column
|Childcare Center
|Date
|Incident
|ABC Infants, Inc.
|5/29/2018
|Caregiver punches child
|ABC Infants, Inc.
|5/17/2018
|Roaches throughout the facility; Facility out of ratio
|ABC Infants, Inc.
|8/30/2017
|Inappropriate discipline
|Adventure Learning Center, Ltd.
|4/21/2017
|Humiliating discipline techniques
|Agape' Academy And Child Development Center
|10/20/2016
|Milk not provided with daily meal; Child attendance records were not maintained
|Agape' Academy And Child Development Center
|1/9/2017
|Inappropriate discipline
|Agape' Academy And Child Development Center
|6/29/2018
|Child left unattended during tornado warning
|All My Children Learning Center 2 LLC
|6/18/2018
|Ant infestation
|Baby Steps Academy II LLC
|5/29/2018
|Failed to pick child up from bus stop
|Baby Steps Academy II LLC
|10/11/2017
|Unpaid Electric Bill
|Birth Academy LLC
|8/31/2018
|Lack of equipment for children; Lack of kitchen equipment; Lack of fire safety equipment
|Brighter Day Care & Preschool, Inc.
|7/5/2018
|Dropped child off at wrong house
|Brighter Day Care & Preschool, Inc.
|9/22/2017
|Failure to maintain smoke detectors
|Brighter Day Care & Preschool, Inc.
|5/30/2018
|Caregiver slammed child onto cot
|Brighter Day Care & Preschool, Inc.
|6/30/2016
|Failure to document incidents in which child would need special care
|Brighter Day Care & Preschool, Inc.
|3/30/2016
|Improper seating led to fractured femur of child
|Charlotte's Web Early Childhood Center LLC
|3/15/2018
|Children left unattended; Infant found sleeping in bouncer
|Chesterfield Children's Center, LLC
|4/10/2017
|Child left unattended; Facility had mice, inappropriate discipline
|Chesterfield Children's Center, LLC
|7/11/2017
|Failure to notify parents of contagious diseases at the facility
|Chesterfield Children's Center, LLC
|5/7/2018
|Facility out of ratio
|Chesterfield Children's Center, LLC
|4/4/2017
|Facility out of ratio
|Chesterfield Children's Center, LLC
|5/15/2017
|Facility out of ratio
|Chesterfield Children's Center, LLC
|2/24/2017
|Facility out of ratio
|Chesterfield Children's Center, LLC
|8/14/2017
|Facility out of ratio
|Chesterfield Children's Center, LLC
|9/26/2016
|Facility out of ratio
|Childhood Memories Daycare & Learning Center LLC
|4/4/2018
|Failure to pay electric bill
|Children's Edu-Care Center, Inc.
|7/27/2017
|Naptime used as punishment; Inappropriate discipline
|Children's Learning Adventure Childcare Centers
|7/10/2018
|Failure to have approved director; Missing files of children
|De Mello, Charlene
|5/11/2018
|Failure to complete supervision safety plan; Children left unsupervised outside
|Delmar Gardens of O'Fallon, LLC
|2/14/2017
|Infant fed wrong breast milk
|Downtown Children's Center
|8/11/2016
|Child sustained burns on feet when they should have been wearing shoes
|Ech-Every Child's Hope
|6/5/2018
|Children dropped and left unattended during fire drill
|Ech-Every Child's Hope
|9/12/2016
|Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
|EEI Compass Educational Partners, Inc.
|7/17/2017
|Caregiver hit child
|Faith Academy Childhood Development Center
|8/8/2016
|Child punished for urinating on themselves
|Faith Academy Childhood
Development Center
|10/23/2017
|Child left unattended outside
|Faith Academy Childhood Development Center
|1/30/2018
|Facility out of ratio
|Faith Academy Childhood Development Center
|6/6/2017
|Caregiver yells at child
|Faith's In Home Child Development Center
|4/10/2018
|Failure to record attendance of caregivers
|Faith's In Home Child Development Center
|11/17/2016
|Facility cared for more children than their license allowed; Facility not approved by Fire Marshall; 17 children in space only allowed to 10 children
|Faith's In Home Child Development Center 2 LLC
|4/4/2018
|Facility out of ratio; Failure to maintain caregiver attendance records
|Ferguson-Florissant School District
|2/7/2018
|Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
|First Academy Child Care
|6/15/2016
|Toilet/hand washing facilities not in working order; Failure to maintain playground; Walls within facility not maintained
|First Academy Child Care
|10/6/2017
|Child left unattended outside
|Freereign Academic Enterprises, LLC DBA Wildwood Early Learning Center
|7/24/2018
|Children at facility with missing immunization records
|Good Shepherd Infant And Toddler Center
|10/16/2017
|Child allergic to peanuts came into contact with peanuts at facility
|Good Shepherd Infant And Toddler Center
|1/24/2017
|Facility overcapacity
|Good Shepherd Infant And Toddler Center
|5/30/2018
|Failure to maintain accurate attendance records
|Good Shepherd Infant And Toddler Center
|5/10/2018
|Facility had mice
|Goodfellow Child Development LLC
|8/9/2018
|Failure to pay electric bill
|Great Beginnings Daycare & Preschool, L.C.
|7/19/2017
|Infants sleeping in swing and bouncers
|Great Beginnings Learning Center, L.C.
|4/13/2018
|Improper care of children in infant unit
|Harris-Stowe State University
|5/26/2016
|Facility out ratio
|Harris-Stowe State University
|7/17/2017
|Unapproved space used by children
|Harris-Stowe State University
|5/16/2017
|Physical punishment imposed on children
|Harris-Stowe State University
|6/4/2018
|Facility out of ratio
|Hilltop Child Development Center
|5/21/2018
|Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
|Home Away From Home Child Care LLC
|4/13/2017
|Failure to have proper licensing for child care situation; Failure to have a proper license when transporting children
|Immanuel Lutheran Chapel Day Care Center
|8/9/2017
|Facility out of ratio; Children left unattended
|Immanuel Lutheran Chapel Day Care Center
|9/20/2016
|Inappropriate punishment during naptime
|Immanuel Lutheran Chapel Day Care Center
|7/26/2017
|Inappropriate punishments
|Immanuel Lutheran Chapel Day Care Center
|3/11/2016
|Facility out of ratio
|Immanuel Lutheran Chapel Day Care Center
|8/29/2017
|Inappropriate punishments
|In Loving Arms Christian Academy LLC
|10/31/2017
|Failure to have proper child care licensing
|Jellybean Island Learning Academy LLC
|7/16/2018
|Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
|Jump Start Learning Center II, Inc.
|5/2/2018
|Failure of facility director to be present a minimum of 40 hours per week
|Jump Start Learning Center, Inc.
|5/2/2018
|Failure of facility director to be present a minimum of 40 hours per week
|Jump Start Learning Center, Inc.
|9/9/2016
|Failure to pay electric bill
|Jump Start Learning Center, Inc.
|1/23/2018
|Facility overcapacity
|Jump Start Learning Center, Inc.
|8/21/2017
|Physical punishment
|Just 4 Us Childcare, Inc.
|9/19/2016
|Bathrooms fail to meet standards of cleanliness
|Just 4 Us Childcare, Inc.
|1/3/2018
|Failure to report child’s issues of significant behavioral concerns to parents
|Just 4 Us Childcare, Inc.
|9/20/2017
|Caregiver yells at children
|Just 4 Us Childcare, Inc.
|8/10/2017
|Caregiver slammed child onto cot
|Just 4 Us Childcare, Inc.
|1/4/2016
|Medication administered improperly; Medication must be recorded promptly after administration
|Kandi Land Academy LLC
|8/1/2016
|Caregiver took child from center without permission
|Kandi Land Academy LLC
|4/23/2018
|Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
|Kandi Land Academy LLC
|11/28/2016
|Facility out of ratio
|Kandi Land Academy LLC
|7/17/2018
|Facility had mice
|Kandi Land Academy LLC
|11/13/2017
|Broken heater
|Kare A Lot Child Development Center LLC
|11/4/2016
|Failure to pay utility bills
|Kare A Lot Child Development Center LLC
|8/25/2017
|Facility out of ratio
|Karen's Kids Daycare
|6/11/2018
|Facility temperature higher than allowed
|Kid's Center of Learning LLC
|4/24/2018
|Children left unattended for nearly an hour
|Kiddie Korral, Inc.
|3/21/2018
|Failure to perform background check on volunteer
|Kiddie Korral, Inc.
|3/21/2018
|Caregivers sleeping while caring for the children
|Kiddie Korral, Inc.
|2/6/2018
|Facility out of ratio
|Kiddie Korral, Inc.
|2/15/2018
|Caregivers did not have background checks
|Kiddie Korral, Inc.
|2/6/2018
|Facility out of ratio
|Kiddie Korral, Inc.
|2/7/2018
|Facility out of ratio
|Kiddie Korral, Inc.
|2/28/2018
|Punishment involving food
|Kiddiversity Child Care And Developmental Center
|3/9/2016
|Failure to pay electric bill
|Kiddiversity Child Care And Developmental Center
|5/23/2017
|Failure to pay electric bill
|Kids Academy, Inc.
|3/31/2016
|Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately; Failure to obtain permission from parent before giving child non-prescription medication
|Kids Academy, Inc.
|9/19/2017
|Facility out of ratio
|Kids Academy, Inc.
|12/12/2016
|Inappropriate physical contact; Caregiver used profanity at child
|Kids Kompany Child Care Services Inc.
|7/30/2018
|Failure to notify parents of contagious diseases at the facility
|Kids R Kids - Wentzville
|6/16/2017
|Caregiver used inappropriate tone with children
|Kids R Kids - Wentzville
|6/7/2018
|Caregiver yelled at children; Inappropriate physical contact with children
|Kidz Academy LLC
|4/30/2018
|Caregiver dropped child on head
|Kidz Academy LLC
|3/23/2017
|Caregiver yells at children
|Kidz Academy LLC
|6/1/2017
|Failure to have approved director
|Kim's Kids of Missouri, Inc.
|2/5/2018
|Facility out of ratio
|Kim's Kids of Missouri, Inc.
|1/12/2017
|Failure to properly maintain facility temperature
|Kim's Kids of Missouri, Inc.
|10/11/2016
|Failure to pay electric bill
|Kindercare Education LLC Chesterfield
|7/18/2018
|Child fed incorrect breast milk
|Kindercare Education LLC Hampton
|3/21/2016
|Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
|Kindercare Education LLC Hampton
|6/18/2018
|Child fed incorrect breast milk
|Kindercare Education LLC Hazelwood
|9/14/2017
|Inappropriate physical contact with child
|Kindercare Education LLC Hazelwood
|6/14/2018
|Children left unattended
|Kindercare Education LLC St. Peters
|12/15/2017
|Children left unattended
|Kindercare Education LLC Telegraph
|7/31/2017
|Child left unattended in the heat
|Kindercare Learning Centers LLC Ballwin
|9/7/2018
|Child fed incorrect breast milk
|Kindercare Learning Centers LLC Creve Couer
|5/25/2018
|Bruising found on child
|Kingdom House Day Care
|4/20/2018
|Child left sleeping unattended in van
|Kingdom House Day Care
|2/14/2018
|Child's diet plan not followed
|Kingdom House Day Care
|4/22/2016
|Child left sleeping unattended in van
|Lemay Child And Family Center
|7/19/2018
|Children left unattended
|Little Learners Academy, Inc.
|7/17/2018
|Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
|Little Learners Academy, Inc.
|7/28/2016
|Caregiver yelled at children
|Little Precious Angels Childcare 2 LLC
|7/26/2018
|Caregiver physically injured child
|Little Steps Preschool And Learning Center 3, LLC
|9/18/2017
|Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately; Facility out of ratio
|Little Steps Preschool And Learning Center 3, LLC
|5/16/2016
|Failure to maintain information on provider
|Little Sunshine's Daycare & Learning Center LLC
|7/17/2017
|Staff members under the age of 18
|Little Sunshine's Daycare & Learning Center LLC
|7/5/2017
|Staff members under the age of 18
|Little Sunshine's Daycare & Learning Center LLC
|6/12/2017
|Staff members under the age of 18
|Loving Hearts Child Care Center
|7/30/2018
|Facility out of ratio; Failure to maintain attendance records of caretakers
|Loving Hearts Child Care Center
|5/16/2017
|Infants and preschoolers mixed together; Roaches in facility
|Lullaby Inn
|4/6/2018
|Children under three not supervised while in bathroom
|Magnolia Urban League Head Start / Early Head Start
|9/20/2017
|Child left unattended
|Marilyn Jean Stubblefield
|9/10/2018
|Child released from facility with unapproved individual
|Marilyn Jean Stubblefield
|6/13/2017
|Facility out of ratio
|Marilyn Jean Stubblefield
|8/13/2018
|Staff members got into fight in front of children
|Mary Margaret Day Care & Learning Center Union
|5/5/2016
|Children left unattended
|Mary Margaret Daycare And Learning Center Union
|5/11/2017
|Unapproved space used by children; Child left unattended; Improper storage of medication
|Mary Margaret Day Care & Learning Center Florissant
|3/7/2018
|Caretaker used profanity with children; Reckless driving with children in vehicle
|Mess Pat's Daycare
|3/9/2018
|Facility did not have hot water
|Mess Pat's Daycare
|3/26/2018
|Failure to perform routine fire drills
|Mess Pat's Daycare
|10/11/2016
|Failure to pay electric bill
|Monsanto Child Development Center
|4/9/2018
|Inappropriate contact with child
|Moore's Daycare Academy
|7/11/2017
|Caretaker was not physically able to care for children
|Moore's Daycare Academy
|7/6/2018
|Failure to pay electric bill
|Moore's Daycare Academy
|12/15/2017
|Caretaker was not physically able to care for children
|Mt. Chapel Learning Center
|1/18/2018
|Heating unit at facility did not work
|New Day Child Care Center Inc.
|2/21/2017
|Space heaters used
|Pamela Spann-Baker
|11/1/2016
|Failure to pay electricity bill
|Pamela Spann-Baker
|9/22/2015
|Failure to pay electricity bill
|Pamela Spann-Baker
|8/3/2016
|Failure to pay electricity bill
|Pamela Spann-Baker
|2/1/2017
|Failure to pay electricity bill
|Pee Wee Crew Daycare
|10/19/2017
|Unapproved caretaker cared for children
|Pioneer Child Care Academy, Inc.
|12/7/2017
|Failure to properly restrain children with seatbelt in van
|Pioneer Child Care Academy, Inc.
|3/20/2018
|Failure to properly restrain children with seatbelt in van
|Pioneer Child Care Academy, Inc.
|1/4/2018
|Failure to maintain proper facility temperature
|Playhouse of The Holy Family LLC
|2/5/2018
|Facility did not have working telephone number
|Playtime Childcare Learning Center, Inc.
|5/31/2018
|Failure to follow parent’s written instructions for child; Diet plan for child was not on file
|Prime Time, Inc.
|10/31/2016
|Caretaker under the influence of alcohol at facility
|Prime Time, Inc.
|5/16/2017
|Failure of facility director to be present a minimum of 40 hours per week
|Prime Time, Inc.
|12/13/2016
|Physical punishment
|Prime Time, Inc.
|10/1/2015
|Facility out of ratio
|Prime Time, Inc.
|1/30/2018
|No approved director at facility; Children left unattended
|Prime Time, Inc.
|8/23/2018
|Failure to pay water bill
|R&B Rising Star Development Center LLC
|7/17/2018
|Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
|Radiant Faith Academy
|11/15/2017
|Facility out of ratio
|Rainbow Castle Child Development Center
|6/6/2017
|Failure to properly maintain equipment
|Rainbow Castle Child Development Center
|7/14/2016
|Failure to properly maintain facilities
|Rosi Academy, Inc.
|4/26/2018
|Inappropriate physical contact with student
|Sand Castle Academy LLC
|9/25/2017
|Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately; Unapproved space used by children; Facility out of ratio
|Sand Castle Academy LLC
|4/19/2017
|Failure to have proper license when transporting children
|Smart Kids Child Development Center, LLC
|5/30/2018
|Failure to pay electric bill
|Spiegel, Lavina
|8/24/2018
|Child left unattended
|Spirit & Truth Daycare & Preschool
|2/2/2018
|Children not wearing seatbelts due to broken restraints in van
|Spirit & Truth Daycare & Preschool
|7/31/2018
|Unapproved space used by children
|Spirit & Truth Daycare & Preschool
|6/3/2016
|Failure to maintain plumbing
|St. Anthony's Child Care Center South County
|2/22/2018
|Improper facility maintenance (now under new ownership)
|St. Anthony's Child Care Center South County
|8/9/2017
|Inappropriate physical contact with child (now under new ownership)
|St. Anthony's Child Care Center South County
|11/13/2017
|Unapproved space used by children; facility out of ratio (now under new ownership)
|St. Philip's United Church of Christ
|5/15/2017
|Caretaker used profanity in front of children
|Stepping Stones Academy
|6/27/2018
|Child given other child’s medication
|Strawberry International Schools of Bridgeton
|3/14/2016
|Inappropriate physical contact with child
|Strawberry International Schools of Bridgeton
|8/8/2017
|Physical punishment
|Strawberry International Schools of Bridgeton
|12/19/2016
|Failure to accurately maintain attendance of children
|Strawberry International Schools of Bridgeton
|4/20/2018
|Caretaker yelled at children
|Strawberry International Schools of Bridgeton
|9/22/2017
|Failure to pay electric bill
|Strawberry International Schools of Bridgeton
|11/29/2017
|Caretaker yelled at children; Caretaker used profanity at children
|Strawberry International Schools of Bridgeton
|6/11/2018
|Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
|Strawberry International Schools of Bridgeton
|1/26/2016
|Failure to adequately compensate staff members
|Strawberry International Schools of St John
|3/14/2016
|Child did not receive proper medication
|Strawberry International Schools of St John
|6/21/2018
|Inappropriate punishment
|Sunshine Preschool & Child Dev. Center
|7/14/2017
|Facility out of ratio
|Teacher's Loving Children Childcare Development Center, Inc.
|3/8/2017
|Children moved to unapproved facility
|Teacher's Loving Children Childcare Development Center, Inc.
|9/16/2015
|Failure to pay electric bill
|Tendercare Learning Center #12
|2/2/2016
|Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
|Tendercare Learning Center #12
|8/19/2016
|Punishment involving food
|Tendercare Learning Center #12
|2/10/2017
|Facility out of ratio; Failure to change child’s clothing when needed
|Tendercare Learning Center #12
|10/28/2016
|Facility out of ratio
|The Early Childhood Prep School
|5/25/2017
|Physical punishment; Failure to maintain facilities
|The Early Childhood Prep School
|10/19/2017
|Child left unattended in bathroom
|The Goddard School Rock Hill Road
|4/3/2018
|Children left unsupervised
|The Goddard School St. Charles
|8/8/2018
|Child left unsupervised
|The Goddard School St. Charles
|10/27/2017
|Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
|Thomas, Patricia
|7/2/2018
|Number of children cared for exceeded what facility’s license allowed
|Thomas, Patricia
|3/30/2016
|Improper equipment used with younger children
|Thomas, Patricia
|5/2/2018
|Number of children cared for exceeded what facility’s license allowed
|Vasaio Atelier
|7/12/2018
|Unapproved space used by children
|Vasaio Atelier
|10/27/2017
|Failure to maintain facility equipment
|Vasaio Atelier
|6/6/2018
|Failure to maintain cleanliness
|Wild Poppy Atelier LLC
|9/20/2017
|Failure of facility director to be present a minimum of 40 hours per week
|Wild Poppy Atelier LLC
|6/6/2018
|Failure of facility director to be present a minimum of 40 hours per week
|Ymca-O'Fallon Branch-Elm Point Early Childhood Education Center
|4/5/2017
|Children left unsupervised
|Ymca-O'Fallon Branch-Elm Point Early Childhood Education Center
|3/17/2017
|Physical punishment
|Young Women's Christian Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, Missouri
|11/17/2017
|Child left unattended