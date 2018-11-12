Woman dies after fiery O’Fallon, Missouri crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - Skid marks, broken road signage, and burned grass show the remnants of a fatal fiery crash that happened on Highway 79 near the entrance ramp to I-70 early Monday morning. A FOX 2 viewer who tried to save the person inside sent in this video.

The crash happened on Highway 79 at Salt Lick Road at around 12:30am. She recalls a driver going extremely fast, driving southbound on 79, and quickly losing control of the car striking a light pole.

While on the phone with 911, the viewer says she tried to help the person, but within seconds the car burst into flames.

A woman was the only one inside the vehicle. She died from her injuries in the crash. The victim has not yet been identified.

This fiery crash comes just days after a 4-year-old little girl lost her life on salt river road in St. Peters. Police say a Florissant man hit a patch of ice and lost control of his van, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Jeep Cherokee.

Five people were inside of that SUV, two adults, a seven-month-old, a nearly 2-year-old and the 4-year-old. An off-duty EMT started performing CPR on the 4-year-old but she later died in the hospital. Everyone else in the crash is expected to recover.

