Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Thanksgiving is right around the corner and Scott Hepper of Walter Knoll Florists is here to show you how to decorate the table in a way the whole family will love.

To place an order, visit: www.wkf.com

Call: (314) 352-7575

Walter Knoll Florists

2765 LaSalle Street

Saint Louis, MO 63104