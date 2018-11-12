× Loop Trolley will launch service this Thursday

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Nearly three-and-half-years after construction crews began laying track on Delmar Boulevard, the Loop Trolley will finally celebrate the launch of public service this week!

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson will join University City Mayor Terry Crow, local dignitaries, and members of the Loop Trolley Company for a dedication ceremony Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Limit Avenue and Delmar Boulevard.

The refurbished trolley cars will carry passengers along the 2.2-mile route from the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park to the west end of the Delmar Loop.

The trolley fare system has been simplified for riders. Customers can pay $2 for a two-hour fare or $5 for an all-day fare. A 50 percent “reduced fare” is available for disabled patrons and passengers 65 years of age and older, as well as other qualifying individuals.

Construction on the $51 million project was nearly completed more than a year and a half ago but getting approval from both the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Federal Transportation Administration pushed the launch date back.