MoDOT monitoring interstates and highways amid early snowfall

TOWN & COUNTRY, MO - Right now, road crews are monitoring the weather for any changing conditions to keep you safe. MoDOT officials say they have 100 trucks on the roads and will be out there throughout the night if needed.

First, it was the rain then came the snow then more rain making many roads slick and wet Monday evening commute.

There was snow on windshields and in grassy areas throughout Missouri and Illinois.

MoDOT says they've had trucks on the roads pre-treating the roads since early Monday morning with snow plows on standby ready to roll if needed.

The best advice is to always slow down and be careful, the roads are going to be wet.

Anytime it rains, roads will get slick in spots and as the temperature drops, keep an eye on bridges and overpasses they will freeze first.

“It could be normal driving conditions and then you hit a slick spot. Give each other plenty of room,” said Bob Becker MoDOT Maintenance Engineer.