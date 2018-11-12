× MoDOT scrambling for funding after Prop D defeat

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri road repairs now have state lawmakers scrambling for funding after voters

defeated Proposition D. The gas tax increase would have helped solve MoDOT’s chronic money problems.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that missouri house leadership and MoDOT officials are now working on a proposal to come up with some of the $825 million annual needed for road and bridge repairs.

It’s unclear if another ballot proposal will emerge or if the legislature could bypass voters and be asked to pass a more limited revenue itself.