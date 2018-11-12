Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Pets of the Week: Powerpuff kittens

Posted 12:26 pm, November 12, 2018, by , Updated at 12:39PM, November 12, 2018

ST. LOUIS - This adorable litter of 7-month-old female kittens is so much fun! Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles are available for meeting with and viewing at the Kennelwood Pet Resorts Maryville, Illinois location. All kittens are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and tested before becoming available for adoption.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.

*The last day of our Veterans Day fee waived adoptions for past and present armed service members with ID end today*