Pets of the Week: Powerpuff kittens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - This adorable litter of 7-month-old female kittens is so much fun! Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles are available for meeting with and viewing at the Kennelwood Pet Resorts Maryville, Illinois location. All kittens are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and tested before becoming available for adoption.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.

*The last day of our Veterans Day fee waived adoptions for past and present armed service members with ID end today*