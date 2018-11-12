× Popular assistant high school coach dies in hunting accident

WILLARD, Mo. – Officials say a southwest Missouri high school coach has died in a hunting accident.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 24-year-old Justin Atchison was killed Saturday on the first day of the deer firearm season. Willard Fire Protection District battalion chief Kevin Samsel says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Willard High School’s head football coach, Brock Roweton, says coaches, parents and players are “completely heartbroken” by the death of the assistant football and baseball coach.

Roweton says Atchison was the quarterback and a standout pitcher at Wilard before playing two years of collegiate baseball at Evangel University. After a shoulder injury, Atchison turned to coaching.

Head baseball coach Scott McGee says Atchison was studying to become a science teacher and also spent time working on a farm.

I'm sure most you have heard, but us at Willard football broadcasting and all of Willard are mourning the passing of Justin Atchison. He was killed in a hunting accident around 3:30 yesterday. Atchison was an assistant basketball and football coach. He was 24. @WillardSports — Willard HS FB Broadcasting (@FbWillard) November 11, 2018

Thoughts and prayers go out to @WillardTigersBB after the tragic loss of former player and coach Justin Atchison. Great player and impactful coach who will be greatly missed! — Glendale Baseball (@GHSBaseballSPS) November 11, 2018

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com