× Prosecution deferred against Missouri teacher in sex case

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ A former Dexter High School industrial arts teacher will not be prosecuted for now in response to the wishes of a student with whom she allegedly had a relationship.

The Southeast Missouri reported that prosecutors elected to defer prosecution against 40-year-old Marti Pulliam.

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver said Pulliam will surrender her teaching license as part of the deferred prosecution agreement.

Pulliam was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Butler County Court for a case review.

She was charged with sexual contact with a student on public school property, a felony. The charge stemmed from an investigation of allegations that Pulliam had a sexual relationship with a then 18-year-old Dexter student in 2015.

Pulliam resigned from the Dexter school district before she was arrested.

___

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com