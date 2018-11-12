Reel World: Tig Notaro’s role in ‘Instant Family’ hits close to home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — So you decide to adopt a child, then you learn, that child has two siblings and it's a package deal. That's the scenario in the new comedy, Instant Family.

Tig Notaro and Octavia Spencer play social workers, trying to place children who need a good home. For standup comedienne, Tig Notaro, this movie hits close to home.

"I've always been interested in adopting siblings. When this movie came along I was like, 'how crazy, of course I would love to be a part of this.' We have 2-year-old twin boys. I've broached the subject and I think my wife needs a break after the 2-year-olds," said Tig Notaro.

In the movie, Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne decide to take the plunge and at times, it's a nightmare. Coming up Wednesday morning, I'll talk with them about their own teenage rebellion and about this very funny and heartwarming comedy.