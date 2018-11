Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Want an adorable pic of your furry friend with Santa Claus? Area malls are ready to make that happen.

Every Monday night until December 3rd you can get your pet photos with Santa at the South County Center from 6pm-9pm.

The St. Louis Galleria is also holding their pet photos with Santa It's every Monday until December 17th from 5p - 8pm.

Click the links in this article to make your reservation.