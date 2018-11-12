Snowfall heavier west of St. Louis towards Rolla

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROLLA, MO - Communities west of St. Louis saw heavier snowfall totals Monday.

The falling snow did little to slow traffic on Interstate 44. The road was wet while flakes were falling but it did not turn to ice.

In Cuba, it looked like as though it was a few days before Christmas instead of Thanksgiving. The snow almost covered the grass. Flapping flags signaled it was going to be a cold night ahead.

One woman said, “It does seem early seems like we barely had a fall.”

Farther west on I-44 there was a heavier snowfall in Rolla. Yards were covered and trees got a heavy coating. Roads and sidewalks were only wet. By sundown, they were still free of icy dangers. The pre-winter weather has people wondering what it will mean in the long run.

One person said, “It’s kind of early it could be bad we could get a lot of snow but hopefully spring will come early.” Another added, “I hope we have a big snowy winter.”

If things continue this way it looks like we might.