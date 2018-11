Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Dr. Mark Fernandez, a pediatric dentist with Pediatric Dentistry of Sunset Hills, is at the studio Monday to talk about one way to keep cavities away.

The kids 6th month trip to the dentist can be a nightmare and parents are always hoping for no cavities. Even if your kids brush and floss, they can still get a cavity. Fortunately, there is a new way dentists are attacking these cavities and it's called silver diamine fluoride .

For more information, visit: www.STLDentistForKids.com