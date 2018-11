Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This cold weather might make you want to lace up the skates. The Steinberg Rink in Forest Park has opened for the season.

This is the 61st anniversary of the rink. It opened on November 11th, 1957. It's the largest outdoor skating rink in the Midwest.

The rink is open from 10am to 9pm every day with extended hours to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Admission is $7. You can rent skates for $7, or bring your own.