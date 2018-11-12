Woman caught on camera leaving murder scene near Creve Coeur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police need your help to identify a woman caught on camera leaving a murder scene near Creve Couer. They have not said whether she played a role in the crime.

The homicide happened last week at an apartment on Leisure Lane. That's where police found 38-year-old Joseph Titchen dead from a gunshot wound. Another man was found inside the apartment critically injured from a shooting.

Contact St. Louis County Police if you recognize the women in the video. Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.