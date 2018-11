Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Gateway to the West is losing a major convention that has given a big boost to the local economy. The Church of God in Christ voted to return its holy convocation to Memphis in 2021. The annual meeting will still be held in St. Louis for the next two years.

The convention has been held in St. Louis for the past nine years, adding more than $30 million to the area's economy.