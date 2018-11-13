× At least one dead after semi truck crash on EB I-64 near Boones Crossing

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – According to the Missouri State Police, one person is dead after a two semi-truck crash Tuesday morning.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on interstate 64/40 past Boones Crossing.

FOX2’S Nissan Rouge Runner is at the scene where cars are exiting at Chesterfield Airport Rd.

It is unknown when the lanes will reopen to traffic but during the closure.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be posted as this story develops.

