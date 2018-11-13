Daycare inspectors believed worker was drunk during ‘bus runs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – In a daycare inspection, uncovered by Fox 2 from October 2016, investigators believed a caregiver was drunk or on drugs. Regulators responded by requiring the center to write up a drug and alcohol policy and train their employees on it.

Investigators with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services interviewed teachers at Prime Time Inc. at 2338 Lemay Ferry Road in south St. Louis County.

The report reads in part, “…the parents were saying (the worker) was drunk, slurring her words, and falling over when she walked or stood,” and that “one of the staff went on break and saw (her) pull into a liquor store.”

The person accused was reported to board president/chairperson, as well as the registered agent’s daughter.

Another teacher said the woman “smelled like alcohol (and) was stumbling around the facility.” She added that “During this time, (the woman) was working in the building and doing bus runs.”

State regulators substantiated the complaint. The penalty? Prime Time Inc. had to write up a drug and alcohol policy and train the employees on it by the end of the next month. The report says the “corrective measures” were completed by February 2, 2017.

We attempted to get a comment from Prime Time but a man behind the counter only said “No.” Read the report regarding the alleged drunk worker here. You can also read all “substantiated complaints” over the last two years at area child care centers here.