Hillsboro Junior High placed on temporary lockdown due to threat

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Hillsboro Junior High was placed on a modified lockdown Tuesday morning after a threatening message was discovered in a girl’s restroom.

A spokesperson for the Hillsboro R-3 School District said graffiti was found in the bathroom with a message threatening to “shoot the school up.”

Police were called to the school and student lockers and backpacks were searched. Police brought metal-detecting wands to individual check students for weapons.

School authorities and police conducted a thorough search of the building and did not find any weapons.

Once the all-clear was given, students, faculty, and staff returned to their daily schedule and the lockdown was lifted.