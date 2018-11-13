Loop Trolley strikes pick-up truck during test run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Days before its grand opening to the public, a Loop Trolley car struck a pick-up truck during a test run, Fox 2 News has learned.

The incident happened in front of The Pageant concert hall in the Delmar Loop.

No injuries were reported.

The Loop Trolley is slated to launch service Thursday morning with a dedication ceremony. The refurbished trolley cars will carry passengers along the 2.2-mile route from the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park to the west end of the Delmar Loop.