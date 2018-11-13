Map of St. Louis area childcare centers with substantiated complaints

Here is a list of all substantiated complaints at St. Louis area childcare centers over the last two years.

This is the result of state inspectors checking out complaints and determining if they were true. These reports should be used as just one part of your search for child care.

This is an issue we’ve investigated for more than six years now at Fox 2. After reviewing hundreds of these reports, we’ve learned problems can happen in any facility. That means it’s important to not only consider the conclusions reached by these investigators but also to consider how the centers responded.

In some of these cases, center directors called inspectors on their own facility (as is often required by law, depending on the incident). We also encourage you to talk to childcare directors directly. It’s been our experience that some childcare directors are open about talking about problems they’ve faced while others can become hostile. The way you communicate with a director can offer you a clue about what it will be like to navigate future stresses that are likely to occur in any child care setting.

You’ll note some providers have offered responses, which you can also click on in this database. If you are involved with one of these centers and wish for your response to be included, please email your response to chris.hayes@tvstl.com and we will add it immediately.

These reports are generated from inspections by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The state agency does more than just investigate complaints as it also conducts spot checks and follow-up visits. You should also consider looking at a facility’s complete inspection history by typing in the childcare name in the state’s inspection portal.

Text in orange = Interesting report

Text in green = Response from facility in “incident” column