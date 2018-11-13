Map of St. Louis area childcare centers with substantiated complaints

Posted 10:06 am, November 13, 2018, by , Updated at 10:20AM, November 13, 2018

 

Here is a list of all substantiated complaints at St. Louis area childcare centers over the last two years.

This is the result of state inspectors checking out complaints and determining if they were true. These reports should be used as just one part of your search for child care.

This is an issue we’ve investigated for more than six years now at Fox 2. After reviewing hundreds of these reports, we’ve learned problems can happen in any facility. That means it’s important to not only consider the conclusions reached by these investigators but also to consider how the centers responded.

In some of these cases, center directors called inspectors on their own facility (as is often required by law, depending on the incident). We also encourage you to talk to childcare directors directly. It’s been our experience that some childcare directors are open about talking about problems they’ve faced while others can become hostile. The way you communicate with a director can offer you a clue about what it will be like to navigate future stresses that are likely to occur in any child care setting.

You’ll note some providers have offered responses, which you can also click on in this database. If you are involved with one of these centers and wish for your response to be included, please email your response to chris.hayes@tvstl.com and we will add it immediately.

These reports are generated from inspections by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The state agency does more than just investigate complaints as it also conducts spot checks and follow-up visits. You should also consider looking at a facility’s complete inspection history by typing in the childcare name in the state’s inspection portal.

Text in orange = Interesting report

Text in green = Response from facility in “incident” column

Childcare Center Date Incident
ABC Infants, Inc. 5/29/2018 Caregiver punches child
ABC Infants, Inc. 5/17/2018 Roaches throughout the facility; Facility out of ratio
ABC Infants, Inc. 8/30/2017 Inappropriate discipline
Adventure Learning Center, Ltd. 4/21/2017 Humiliating discipline techniques
Agape’ Academy And Child Development Center 10/20/2016 Milk not provided with daily meal; Child attendance records were not maintained
Agape’ Academy And Child Development Center 1/9/2017 Inappropriate discipline
Agape’ Academy And Child Development Center 6/29/2018 Child left unattended during tornado warning
All My Children Learning Center 2 LLC 6/18/2018 Ant infestation
Baby Steps Academy II LLC 5/29/2018 Failed to pick child up from bus stop
Baby Steps Academy II LLC 10/11/2017 Unpaid Electric Bill
Birth Academy LLC 8/31/2018 Lack of equipment for children; Lack of kitchen equipment; Lack of fire safety equipment
Brighter Day Care & Preschool, Inc. 7/5/2018 Dropped child off at wrong house
Brighter Day Care & Preschool, Inc. 9/22/2017 Failure to maintain smoke detectors
Brighter Day Care & Preschool, Inc. 5/30/2018 Caregiver slammed child onto cot
Brighter Day Care & Preschool, Inc. 6/30/2016 Failure to document incidents in which child would need special care
Brighter Day Care & Preschool, Inc. 3/30/2016 Improper seating led to fractured femur of child
Charlotte’s Web Early Childhood Center LLC 3/15/2018 Children left unattended; Infant found sleeping in bouncer
Chesterfield Children’s Center, LLC 4/10/2017 Child left unattended; Facility had mice, inappropriate discipline
Chesterfield Children’s Center, LLC 7/11/2017 Failure to notify parents of contagious diseases at the facility
Chesterfield Children’s Center, LLC 5/7/2018 Facility out of ratio
Chesterfield Children’s Center, LLC 4/4/2017 Facility out of ratio
Chesterfield Children’s Center, LLC 5/15/2017 Facility out of ratio
Chesterfield Children’s Center, LLC 2/24/2017 Facility out of ratio
Chesterfield Children’s Center, LLC 8/14/2017 Facility out of ratio
Chesterfield Children’s Center, LLC 9/26/2016 Facility out of ratio
Childhood Memories Daycare & Learning Center LLC 4/4/2018 Failure to pay electric bill
Children’s Edu-Care Center, Inc. 7/27/2017 Naptime used as punishment; Inappropriate discipline
Children’s Learning Adventure Childcare Centers 7/10/2018 Failure to have approved director; Missing files of children
De Mello, Charlene 5/11/2018 Failure to complete supervision safety plan; Children left unsupervised outside
Delmar Gardens of O’Fallon, LLC 2/14/2017 Infant fed wrong breast milk
Downtown Children’s Center 8/11/2016 Child sustained burns on feet when they should have been wearing shoes
Ech-Every Child’s Hope 6/5/2018 Children dropped and left unattended during fire drill
Ech-Every Child’s Hope 9/12/2016 Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
EEI Compass Educational Partners, Inc. 7/17/2017 Caregiver hit child
Faith Academy Childhood Development Center 8/8/2016 Child punished for urinating on themselves
Faith Academy Childhood
Development Center		 10/23/2017 Child left unattended outside
Faith Academy Childhood Development Center 1/30/2018 Facility out of ratio
Faith Academy Childhood Development Center 6/6/2017 Caregiver yells at child
Faith’s In Home Child Development Center 4/10/2018 Failure to record attendance of caregivers
Faith’s In Home Child Development Center 11/17/2016 Facility cared for more children than their license allowed; Facility not approved by Fire Marshall; 17 children in space only allowed to 10 children
Faith’s In Home Child Development Center 2 LLC 4/4/2018 Facility out of ratio; Failure to maintain caregiver attendance records
Ferguson-Florissant School District 2/7/2018 Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
First Academy Child Care 6/15/2016 Toilet/hand washing facilities not in working order; Failure to maintain playground; Walls within facility not maintained
First Academy Child Care 10/6/2017 Child left unattended outside
Freereign Academic Enterprises, LLC DBA Wildwood Early Learning Center 7/24/2018 Children at facility with missing immunization records
Good Shepherd Infant And Toddler Center 10/16/2017 Child allergic to peanuts came into contact with peanuts at facility
Good Shepherd Infant And Toddler Center 1/24/2017 Facility overcapacity
Good Shepherd Infant And Toddler Center 5/30/2018 Failure to maintain accurate attendance records
Good Shepherd Infant And Toddler Center 5/10/2018 Facility had mice
Goodfellow Child Development LLC 8/9/2018 Failure to pay electric bill
Great Beginnings Daycare & Preschool, L.C. 7/19/2017 Infants sleeping in swing and bouncers
Great Beginnings Learning Center, L.C. 4/13/2018 Improper care of children in infant unit
Harris-Stowe State University 5/26/2016 Facility out ratio
Harris-Stowe State University 7/17/2017 Unapproved space used by children
Harris-Stowe State University 5/16/2017 Physical punishment imposed on children
Harris-Stowe State University 6/4/2018 Facility out of ratio
Hilltop Child Development Center 5/21/2018 Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
Home Away From Home Child Care LLC 4/13/2017 Failure to have proper licensing for child care situation; Failure to have a proper license when transporting children
Immanuel Lutheran Chapel Day Care Center 8/9/2017 Facility out of ratio; Children left unattended
Immanuel Lutheran Chapel Day Care Center 9/20/2016 Inappropriate punishment during naptime
Immanuel Lutheran Chapel Day Care Center 7/26/2017 Inappropriate punishments
Immanuel Lutheran Chapel Day Care Center 3/11/2016 Facility out of ratio
Immanuel Lutheran Chapel Day Care Center 8/29/2017 Inappropriate punishments
In Loving Arms Christian Academy LLC 10/31/2017 Failure to have proper child care licensing
Jellybean Island Learning Academy LLC 7/16/2018 Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
Jump Start Learning Center II, Inc. 5/2/2018 Failure of facility director to be present a minimum of 40 hours per week
Jump Start Learning Center, Inc. 5/2/2018 Failure of facility director to be present a minimum of 40 hours per week
Jump Start Learning Center, Inc. 9/9/2016 Failure to pay electric bill
Jump Start Learning Center, Inc. 1/23/2018 Facility overcapacity
Jump Start Learning Center, Inc. 8/21/2017 Physical punishment
Just 4 Us Childcare, Inc. 9/19/2016 Bathrooms fail to meet standards of cleanliness
Just 4 Us Childcare, Inc. 1/3/2018 Failure to report child’s issues of significant behavioral concerns to parents
Just 4 Us Childcare, Inc. 9/20/2017 Caregiver yells at children
Just 4 Us Childcare, Inc. 8/10/2017 Caregiver slammed child onto cot
Just 4 Us Childcare, Inc. 1/4/2016 Medication administered improperly; Medication must be recorded promptly after administration
Kandi Land Academy LLC 8/1/2016 Caregiver took child from center without permission
Kandi Land Academy LLC 4/23/2018 Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
Kandi Land Academy LLC 11/28/2016 Facility out of ratio
Kandi Land Academy LLC 7/17/2018 Facility had mice
Kandi Land Academy LLC 11/13/2017 Broken heater
Kare A Lot Child Development Center LLC 11/4/2016 Failure to pay utility bills
Kare A Lot Child Development Center LLC 8/25/2017 Facility out of ratio
Karen’s Kids Daycare 6/11/2018 Facility temperature higher than allowed
Kid’s Center of Learning LLC 4/24/2018 Children left unattended for nearly an hour
Kiddie Korral, Inc. 3/21/2018 Failure to perform background check on volunteer
Kiddie Korral, Inc. 3/21/2018 Caregivers sleeping while caring for the children
Kiddie Korral, Inc. 2/6/2018 Facility out of ratio
Kiddie Korral, Inc. 2/15/2018 Caregivers did not have background checks
Kiddie Korral, Inc. 2/6/2018 Facility out of ratio
Kiddie Korral, Inc. 2/7/2018 Facility out of ratio
Kiddie Korral, Inc. 2/28/2018 Punishment involving food
Kiddiversity Child Care And Developmental Center 3/9/2016 Failure to pay electric bill
Kiddiversity Child Care And Developmental Center 5/23/2017 Failure to pay electric bill
Kids Academy, Inc. 3/31/2016 Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately; Failure to obtain permission from parent before giving child non-prescription medication
Kids Academy, Inc. 9/19/2017 Facility out of ratio
Kids Academy, Inc. 12/12/2016 Inappropriate physical contact; Caregiver used profanity at child
Kids Kompany Child Care Services Inc. 7/30/2018 Failure to notify parents of contagious diseases at the facility
Kids R Kids – Wentzville 6/16/2017 Caregiver used inappropriate tone with children
Kids R Kids – Wentzville 6/7/2018 Caregiver yelled at children; Inappropriate physical contact with children
Kidz Academy LLC 4/30/2018 Caregiver dropped child on head
Kidz Academy LLC 3/23/2017 Caregiver yells at children
Kidz Academy LLC 6/1/2017 Failure to have approved director
Kim’s Kids of Missouri, Inc. 2/5/2018 Facility out of ratio
Kim’s Kids of Missouri, Inc. 1/12/2017 Failure to properly maintain facility temperature
Kim’s Kids of Missouri, Inc. 10/11/2016 Failure to pay electric bill
Kindercare Education LLC Chesterfield 7/18/2018 Child fed incorrect breast milk
Kindercare Education LLC Hampton 3/21/2016 Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
Kindercare Education LLC Hampton 6/18/2018 Child fed incorrect breast milk
Kindercare Education LLC Hazelwood 9/14/2017 Inappropriate physical contact with child
Kindercare Education LLC Hazelwood 6/14/2018 Children left unattended
Kindercare Education LLC St. Peters 12/15/2017 Children left unattended
Kindercare Education LLC Telegraph 7/31/2017 Child left unattended in the heat
Kindercare Learning Centers LLC Ballwin 9/7/2018 Child fed incorrect breast milk
Kindercare Learning Centers LLC Creve Couer 5/25/2018 Bruising found on child
Kingdom House Day Care 4/20/2018 Child left sleeping unattended in van
Kingdom House Day Care 2/14/2018 Child’s diet plan not followed
Kingdom House Day Care 4/22/2016 Child left sleeping unattended in van
Lemay Child And Family Center 7/19/2018 Children left unattended
Little Learners Academy, Inc. 7/17/2018 Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
Little Learners Academy, Inc. 7/28/2016 Caregiver yelled at children
Little Precious Angels Childcare 2 LLC 7/26/2018 Caregiver physically injured child
Little Steps Preschool And Learning Center 3, LLC 9/18/2017 Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately; Facility out of ratio
Little Steps Preschool And Learning Center 3, LLC 5/16/2016 Failure to maintain information on provider
Little Sunshine’s Daycare & Learning Center LLC 7/17/2017 Staff members under the age of 18
Little Sunshine’s Daycare & Learning Center LLC 7/5/2017 Staff members under the age of 18
Little Sunshine’s Daycare & Learning Center LLC 6/12/2017 Staff members under the age of 18
Loving Hearts Child Care Center 7/30/2018 Facility out of ratio; Failure to maintain attendance records of caretakers
Loving Hearts Child Care Center 5/16/2017 Infants and preschoolers mixed together; Roaches in facility
Lullaby Inn 4/6/2018 Children under three not supervised while in bathroom
Magnolia Urban League Head Start / Early Head Start 9/20/2017 Child left unattended
Marilyn Jean Stubblefield 9/10/2018 Child released from facility with unapproved individual
Marilyn Jean Stubblefield 6/13/2017 Facility out of ratio
Marilyn Jean Stubblefield 8/13/2018 Staff members got into fight in front of children
Mary Margaret Day Care & Learning Center Union 5/5/2016 Children left unattended
Mary Margaret Daycare And Learning Center Union 5/11/2017 Unapproved space used by children; Child left unattended; Improper storage of medication
Mary Margaret Day Care & Learning Center Florissant 3/7/2018 Caretaker used profanity with children; Reckless driving with children in vehicle
Mercy Co-Worker Children’s Center 2/22/2018 Improper facility maintenance
Mercy Co-Worker Children’s Center 8/9/2017 Inappropriate physical contact with child
Mercy Co-Worker Children’s Center 11/13/2017 Unapproved space used by children; Facility out of ratio
Mess Pat’s Daycare 3/9/2018 Facility did not have hot water
Mess Pat’s Daycare 3/26/2018 Failure to perform routine fire drills
Mess Pat’s Daycare 10/11/2016 Failure to pay electric bill
Monsanto Child Development Center 4/9/2018 Inappropriate contact with child
Moore’s Daycare Academy 7/11/2017 Caretaker was not physically able to care for children
Moore’s Daycare Academy 7/6/2018 Failure to pay electric bill
Moore’s Daycare Academy 12/15/2017 Caretaker was not physically able to care for children
Mt. Chapel Learning Center 1/18/2018 Heating unit at facility did not work
New Day Child Care Center Inc. 2/21/2017 Space heaters used
Pamela Spann-Baker 11/1/2016 Failure to pay electricity bill
Pamela Spann-Baker 9/22/2015 Failure to pay electricity bill
Pamela Spann-Baker 8/3/2016 Failure to pay electricity bill
Pamela Spann-Baker 2/1/2017 Failure to pay electricity bill
Pee Wee Crew Daycare 10/19/2017 Unapproved caretaker cared for children
Pioneer Child Care Academy, Inc. 12/7/2017 Failure to properly restrain children with seatbelt in van
Pioneer Child Care Academy, Inc. 3/20/2018 Failure to properly restrain children with seatbelt in van
Pioneer Child Care Academy, Inc. 1/4/2018 Failure to maintain proper facility temperature
Playhouse of The Holy Family LLC 2/5/2018 Facility did not have working telephone number
Playtime Childcare Learning Center, Inc. 5/31/2018 Failure to follow parent’s written instructions for child; Diet plan for child was not on file
Prime Time, Inc. 10/31/2016 Caretaker under the influence of alcohol at facility
Prime Time, Inc. 5/16/2017 Failure of facility director to be present a minimum of 40 hours per week
Prime Time, Inc. 12/13/2016 Physical punishment
Prime Time, Inc. 10/1/2015 Facility out of ratio
Prime Time, Inc. 1/30/2018 No approved director at facility; Children left unattended
Prime Time, Inc. 8/23/2018 Failure to pay water bill
R&B Rising Star Development Center LLC 7/17/2018 Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
Radiant Faith Academy 11/15/2017 Facility out of ratio
Rainbow Castle Child Development Center 6/6/2017 Failure to properly maintain equipment
Rainbow Castle Child Development Center 7/14/2016 Failure to properly maintain facilities
Rosi Academy, Inc. 4/26/2018 Inappropriate physical contact with student
Sand Castle Academy LLC 9/25/2017 Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately; Unapproved space used by children; Facility out of ratio
Sand Castle Academy LLC 4/19/2017 Failure to have proper license when transporting children
Smart Kids Child Development Center, LLC 5/30/2018 Failure to pay electric bill
Spiegel, Lavina 8/24/2018 Child left unattended
Spirit & Truth Daycare & Preschool 2/2/2018 Children not wearing seatbelts due to broken restraints in van
Spirit & Truth Daycare & Preschool 7/31/2018 Unapproved space used by children
Spirit & Truth Daycare & Preschool 6/3/2016 Failure to maintain plumbing
St. Philip’s United Church of Christ 5/15/2017 Caretaker used profanity in front of children
Stepping Stones Academy 6/27/2018 Child given other child’s medication
Strawberry International Schools of Bridgeton 3/14/2016 Inappropriate physical contact with child
Strawberry International Schools of Bridgeton 8/8/2017 Physical punishment
Strawberry International Schools of Bridgeton 12/19/2016 Failure to accurately maintain attendance of children
Strawberry International Schools of Bridgeton 4/20/2018 Caretaker yelled at children
Strawberry International Schools of Bridgeton 9/22/2017 Failure to pay electric bill
Strawberry International Schools of Bridgeton 11/29/2017 Caretaker yelled at children; Caretaker used profanity at children
Strawberry International Schools of Bridgeton 6/11/2018 Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
Strawberry International Schools of Bridgeton 1/26/2016 Failure to adequately compensate staff members
Strawberry International Schools of St John 3/14/2016 Child did not receive proper medication
Strawberry International Schools of St John 6/21/2018 Inappropriate punishment
Sunshine Preschool & Child Dev. Center 7/14/2017 Facility out of ratio
Teacher’s Loving Children Childcare Development Center, Inc. 3/8/2017 Children moved to unapproved facility
Teacher’s Loving Children Childcare Development Center, Inc. 9/16/2015 Failure to pay electric bill
Tendercare Learning Center #12 2/2/2016 Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
Tendercare Learning Center #12 8/19/2016 Punishment involving food
Tendercare Learning Center #12 2/10/2017 Facility out of ratio; Failure to change child’s clothing when needed
Tendercare Learning Center #12 10/28/2016 Facility out of ratio
The Early Childhood Prep School 5/25/2017 Physical punishment; Failure to maintain facilities
The Early Childhood Prep School 10/19/2017 Child left unattended in bathroom
The Goddard School Rock Hill Road 4/3/2018 Children left unsupervised
The Goddard School St. Charles 8/8/2018 Child left unsupervised
The Goddard School St. Charles 10/27/2017 Failure to report injury of child to parent immediately
Thomas, Patricia 7/2/2018 Number of children cared for exceeded what facility’s license allowed
Thomas, Patricia 3/30/2016 Improper equipment used with younger children
Thomas, Patricia 5/2/2018 Number of children cared for exceeded what facility’s license allowed
Vasaio Atelier 7/12/2018 Unapproved space used by children
Vasaio Atelier 10/27/2017 Failure to maintain facility equipment
Vasaio Atelier 6/6/2018 Failure to maintain cleanliness
Wild Poppy Atelier LLC 9/20/2017 Failure of facility director to be present a minimum of 40 hours per week
Wild Poppy Atelier LLC 6/6/2018 Failure of facility director to be present a minimum of 40 hours per week
Ymca-O’Fallon Branch-Elm Point Early Childhood Education Center 4/5/2017 Children left unsupervised
Ymca-O’Fallon Branch-Elm Point Early Childhood Education Center 3/17/2017 Physical punishment
Young Women’s Christian Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, Missouri 11/17/2017 Child left unattended