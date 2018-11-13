× Mike Shildt finishes fourth in Manager of the year voting

ST. LOUIS, MO- Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt has only had the job since July, but voters deciding on the National League’s Manager of the Year decided he was more worthy than two of his colleagues who qualified for the 2018 postseason.

Results for the award were announced Tuesday night by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Atlanta’s Brian Snitker won the honor with a total of 116 points and 17 first place votes. Shildt, who went 40-28 after taking over when Mike Matheny was fired July 14, received 7 points, one better than Chicago’s Joe Maddon and Dave Roberts of Los Angeles.

The Cardinals went on an immediate hot streak and Shildt was named the team’s permanent manager August 28. A team that relied heavily on young pitching since June ultimately ran out of gas down the stretch and was eliminated from playoff contention in the season’s final week.

Complete vote totals are below:

Manager, Club 1 st 2 nd 3 rd Points

Brian Snitker, Braves 17 9 4 116

Craig Counsell, Brewers 11 13 5 99

Bud Black, Rockies 1 6 18 41

Mike Shildt, Cardinals 2 1 7

Joe Maddon, Cubs 1 1 6