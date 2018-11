Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Sunshine to start Wednesday, but clouds increase late in the day ahead of another storm system. Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, snow showers return to the region. Depending on the exact track, we could see a couple inches of snow into Thursday or a mix of snow and rain, lowering the precipitation totals.

Glenn’s Winter Weather Outlook special is coming up Wednesday night on Fox 2 News at 9pm.