× Nearly 100,000 deer harvested during Missouri’s opening weekend of fall firearms season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation days that deer hunters harvested over 99,000 deer during the opening weekend of fall firearms season. This is nearly 5,000 more deer than were harvested in 2017.

Franklin County tops the list for places with over 2,000 deer checked in. Callaway and Benton counties had over 1,800 deer harvested. Hunters checked in over 55,000 antlered bucks, 9,500 were button bucks, and 34,000 does last weekend.

This is the third year Missouri Department of Conservation required all hunters who harvested deer to bring their kills in for mandatory Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) tests. Hunters in the 31 select counties of the CWD Management Zone included Jefferson, St. Charles, Warren Franklin, Crawford and Washington Counties in our area.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is thanking the thousands of deer hunters who participated in its mandatory CWD sampling efforts last weekend. They collected more than 20,000 tissue samples for testing. This gives MDC scientists a much better understanding of where CWS is and how many deer may have it. It can also help find new cases in new areas.

Fall firearms deer seasons continues through November 20th. Archery deer season opens again Nov. 21 through Jan. 15, 2019. The late youth portion runs Nov. 23-25. The antlerless portion runs Nov. 30 through Dec. 2. The alternative methods portion runs Dec. 22 through Jan. 1, 2019.

For more information on deer hunting in Missouri, see MDC’s 2018 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet.