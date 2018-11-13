North Carolina man ID’d as driver killed in fiery I-64 crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Eastbound Interstate 64 in Chesterfield was closed for nearly 10 hours Tuesday after a deadly accident and fire involving a pair of tractor trailers.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. just east of Top Golf.

Clearing the scene proved a monumental task, with a fire to put out and ice to clear from the roadway after water from the fire trucks froze over; and then, sadly, a body to remove and wreckage clean up.

State police said the driver of the tractor-trailer that drifted off the interstate died at the scene. He was identified as 29-year-old Darrel Stewart of Greensboro, North Carolina.

The 34-year-old driver of the parked tractor-trailer, which was full of compacted cardboard, was not hurt.

The MSHP’s accident reconstruction team is still investigating the crash. At this point, it appears to be a case of driver fatigue or inattention.