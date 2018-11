Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRYVILLE, MO - The Perryville Department of Public Works said the staff is prepared for the expected snow on Wednesday night into Thursday and that they want drivers to take it slow on the roads and leave plenty of room for the snow plows.

It’s a good time of year to put together a kit to keep in your car for the winter weather. It’s recommended to keep a blanket, ice scraper, first aid kit, flashlight, shovel, and other items around in case of an emergency.