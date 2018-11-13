Parson appoints Eric Schmitt as new Missouri attorney general

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson has appointed current State Treasurer Eric Schmitt as Missouri's new attorney general.

Schmitt will take over for the outgoing AG Josh Hawley, who won his bid for a US Senate seat on January 3.

Parson said Schmitt, who was joined by his wife and three children, was an easy pick because of his qualifications. The governor said the Missouri citizens have already placed their trust and faith him as state treasurer.

“I've always loved law. It’s a fireball for justice in our state and country. As Martin Luther King Jr. said, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’"

Schmitt, 43, has been Missouri treasurer since 2016. He set a record for most votes ever by a treasurer candidate.

Schmitt is a De Smet High School alum, graduated from Truman State University, and later went to SLU Law School on scholarship.

"I've always tried to work hard and I will bring that to the office,” Schmitt said. “I take very seriously being the lawyer for six million people."

Parson said the state will have a smooth transfer of power between Hawley and Schmitt.

However, neither Parson nor Schmitt discussed current lawsuits involving the state, saying Hawley will soon sit down with his successor to discuss the workload.

“I promise to fight every day so the next generation of Missourians have the same opportunities I've enjoyed in the greatest country on earth,” Schmitt said.

Governor Mike Parson also filled another big role in state government, appointing Mike Kehoe to take his old job as lieutenant governor.