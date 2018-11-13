Randolph County one of several counties expecting 4 to 6 inches of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTA, IL - It was the usual calm before the storm late Tuesday night.

With 4 to 6 inches of snowfall expected in several counties including Randolph County, bags of ice melts, hand warmers, scrapers, and de-icers were a common sight at some local stores.

“They don’t come in until it starts snowing and then it’s a mad rush," said Delbert Lynn, department manager at Buchheit on North Market Street in Sparta.

Lynn said the store is fully stocked with its winter supplies but he expects that it won’t be the case for long.

“So then we start running out of stuff and calling other stores trying to get other stuff here,” Lynn explained, “the advice is to get a head start, that’s why we’ve had these ice melts out here since yesterday.”

Fox 2 also checked with one of the county's consolidated road districts as far as what they are doing to prepare ahead of time.

Delbert Renner of district #1 said the district maintains six townships with a little more than 200 miles of road.

Renner said that first thing Wednesday morning, crews will place the plows and flinks inserts on to the truck beds for each township route, filling the trucks with fly ash to de-ice.

Renner added that he will have to make a judgment call on when to send out crews based on information received about when the snow is expected to begin falling.