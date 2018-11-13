Recycling during the holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — During the holiday season, Americans on average generate more than 25% more trash than usual. Including parties, decorations, cards, gift wrap and travel, we each discard approximately one thousand pounds of waste per household between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day! According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 80% of what is thrown away during the holidays could be recycled or reused.

Joining us live from Las Vegas is Jeremy Walters, a Sustainability Ambassador for Republic Services, a recycling and non-hazardous waste company.