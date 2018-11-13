Sailboat gets stuck on sandbar in Mississippi River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - A man and his dog on a sailboat got stuck on a sandbar in the Mississippi River Tuesday night. The incident happened almost directly across from the Ameren Electric plant near Portage Des Sioux. According to fire officials, the man got stuck and called a tow company to move him off the sandbar.

Firefighters said the U.S. Coast Guard was alerted but apparently it was too shallow for them to assist. Fire officials said the St. Charles County Police were alerted and they called in other emergency response crews including one from Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District.

Fire crews got in their boat and headed out to where the man and dog were. The man told them he did not want to be rescued and would wait for a tow company he had requested.

Firefighters said the man is from Minnesota and is traveling down the Mississippi with his final destination being Mobile Alabama.