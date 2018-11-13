Setting boundaries around the Holidays; before you set the table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -Afraid to be around certain family this holiday? Set your boundaries before you set the table.

Counselor Dr. Rachel Glik discusses before any boundary-setting tip can penetrate, you must identify and break through your belief systems that limit your power of choice. When the holidays approach, the issues often center around the family gatherings.

She found 3 relevant options when that certain family member pushes your buttons:

Attend the Gathering and Strengthen Your Internal Boundaries (i.e., How to Fortify Your Inner Growth and Let go)

Attend the Gathering and Strengthen Your External Boundaries (i.e., How to Firmly and Respectfully Confront)

Choose to Not Attend or Invite

To attend 'Why Family Matters' seminar click here: