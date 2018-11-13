Sirloin Stockade rebuilt in Rolla after devastating fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROLLA, Mo. – A beloved Rolla, Missouri landmark has new life after it was destroyed by fire earlier this year.

Sirloin Stockade employee Katie Schultz remembers the evening the restaurant turned to ashes in February 2018.

“It was definitely a tearful night,” she said.

In the light of day, the aftermath was devastating to workers, who worried their jobs were gone forever.

“Tears were flowing,” manager Kevin Bramlett said. “You didn’t know what the future would entail.”

The owners chose to rebuild.

“Rolla, Missouri has always been a great market for us,” said Rick Pastorek, the chief operating officer for Sirloin Stockade. “We really wanted to rebuild and serve our guests and take care of our employees.”

Customers enjoy the food, sure, but it’s also been a part of the fabric of customers’ lives, a place where they’ve celebrated anniversaries, graduations, and birthdays.

“The first date I had with my wife was here,” said long-time customer Dave Roberts. “Our kids grew up eating here; our grandkids.”

“I used to come here when I was a kid when I was 8 years old,” said Joe Turnbough. “I’m 51 now.”

Even though they didn’t get paid for months, 30 of the 36 employees returned to work. To them, it’s more than a job.

“It’s just like family here,” Schultz said. “It’s like my home away from home.”

The fire started in the heating system. The new restaurant has upgraded the safety system.